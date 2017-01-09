So began a back and forth that had the two going tweet for tweet over who was more out of touch with real Americans. "Calling republicans like me 'fucking morons' is a great way for Hollywood to bridge the cultural divide," McCain wrote. "Enjoy your bubble." The Difficult People star's response: "I rather live in a bubble than live with people who don't feel a need to respect the disabled, freedom of speech & the arts!!" Eichner had another message from his bubble, "Can u ask dad to give back the MILLIONS he's received from the NRA? MERYL FUCKING STREEP!" But, Eichner wasn't done just yet: "Love being told I live in a bubble by the daughter of a millionaire politician who sometimes guest co-hosts Hoda and Kathie Lee." What Eichner really wanted McCain to know was that he wasn't interested in bridging any gaps "with ignorant voters who don't respect other cultures!" But, being the funny guys he is, he wasn't above making a joke about his privilege. "And now if you'll excuse me," he tweeted. "I'm late for the Weinstein/Netflix party."