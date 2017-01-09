This Meryl Streep speech is why Trump won. And if people in Hollywood don't start recognizing why and how - you will help him get re-elected— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 9, 2017
Um she asked him not to make fun of disabled people and advocated for the freedom of the press and the arts you fucking moron https://t.co/IzZexd7Bb4— billy eichner (@billyeichner) January 9, 2017
.@billyeichner calling republicans like me "fucking morons" is a great way for Hollywood to bridge the cultural divide. Enjoy your bubble.— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 9, 2017
.@MeghanMcCain I rather live in a bubble than live with people who don't feel a need to respect the disabled, freedom of speech & the arts!!— billy eichner (@billyeichner) January 9, 2017
.@MeghanMcCain Oh & another message from my bubble-can u ask dad to give back the MILLIONS he's received from the NRA? MERYL FUCKING STREEP!— billy eichner (@billyeichner) January 9, 2017
Love being told I live in a bubble by the daughter of a millionaire politician who sometimes guest co-hosts Hoda and Kathie Lee.— billy eichner (@billyeichner) January 9, 2017
And now if you'll excuse me I'm late for the Weinstein/Netflix party.— billy eichner (@billyeichner) January 9, 2017