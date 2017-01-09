Story from Pop Culture

Billy Eichner & Meghan McCain Are Feuding Over Meryl Streep

Shannon Carlin
Photo: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock.
Billy Eichner and Meghan McCain are in a Twitter feud, and it's all because of Meryl Streep. After winning the Cecil B. DeMille Award for Lifetime Achievement at the Golden Globes, Streep delivered a speech calling out President-elect Donald Trump and his "instinct to humiliate." Without ever saying his name, Streep criticized Trump for mocking a disabled reporter, calling it the "one performance this year that stunned me" because it "kinda gives permission for other people to do the same thing." Many on Twitter applauded Streep for her bold speech that called for empathy and freedom of the press, but McCain, the daughter of Arizona senator John McCain, had a different take. "This Meryl Streep speech is why Trump won," she tweeted. "And if people in Hollywood don't start recognizing why and how — you will help him get re-elected." Turns out, Eichner didn't agree with this assessment and decided to make that clear to McCain in no uncertain terms. "Um she asked him not to make fun of disabled people and advocated for the freedom of the press and the arts," he wrote, "you fucking moron."
So began a back and forth that had the two going tweet for tweet over who was more out of touch with real Americans. "Calling republicans like me 'fucking morons' is a great way for Hollywood to bridge the cultural divide," McCain wrote. "Enjoy your bubble." The Difficult People star's response: "I rather live in a bubble than live with people who don't feel a need to respect the disabled, freedom of speech & the arts!!" Eichner had another message from his bubble, "Can u ask dad to give back the MILLIONS he's received from the NRA? MERYL FUCKING STREEP!" But, Eichner wasn't done just yet: "Love being told I live in a bubble by the daughter of a millionaire politician who sometimes guest co-hosts Hoda and Kathie Lee." What Eichner really wanted McCain to know was that he wasn't interested in bridging any gaps "with ignorant voters who don't respect other cultures!" But, being the funny guys he is, he wasn't above making a joke about his privilege. "And now if you'll excuse me," he tweeted. "I'm late for the Weinstein/Netflix party."
