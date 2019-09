Billy Eichner and Meghan McCain are in a Twitter feud, and it's all because of Meryl Streep. After winning the Cecil B. DeMille Award for Lifetime Achievement at the Golden Globes, Streep delivered a speech calling out President-elect Donald Trump and his "instinct to humiliate." Without ever saying his name, Streep criticized Trump for mocking a disabled reporter, calling it the "one performance this year that stunned me" because it "kinda gives permission for other people to do the same thing." Many on Twitter applauded Streep for her bold speech that called for empathy and freedom of the press, but McCain, the daughter of Arizona senator John McCain, had a different take. "This Meryl Streep speech is why Trump won," she tweeted. "And if people in Hollywood don't start recognizing why and how — you will help him get re-elected." Turns out, Eichner didn't agree with this assessment and decided to make that clear to McCain in no uncertain terms. "Um she asked him not to make fun of disabled people and advocated for the freedom of the press and the arts," he wrote, "you fucking moron."