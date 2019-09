Marchesa Co-Founder Claims Business Is Still Strong

Though the retail side of the house may be going strong, it remains to be seen if Marchesa will ever have the red carpet presence it once had. Since the Weinstein allegations came to life, stories emerged from various women, including Felicity Huffman Renée Zellweger, and Kerry Washington , claiming the Hollywood mogul pressured them into wearing Marchesa to Hollywood events. Jessica Chastain, who also said Weinstein bullied her into wearing a Marchesa gown to the premiere of The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby, told WSJ magazine that when she refused to do so, he reportedly called out her refusal at the event. When asked about these accounts, Craig told Grazia : ‘In the future, I am sure you will see our dresses on the red carpet. But right now it’s time to step back from that. That’s always been a great marketing tool for us, but it’s not our core business."