Marchesa Has Cancelled Its Runway Show Following Weinstein Scandal

Despite confirming a spot on the official New York Fashion Week calendar People reports that Marchesa, the evening wear company owned by Georgina Chapman, Harvey Weinstein's estranged wife, and designer Keren Craig, has cancelled its runway show in favor of something less conventional (and perhaps less likely to attract press attention). “Marchesa is looking forward to presenting their fall '18 collection in an updated format this season,” a spokesperson for the brand told the magazine, confirming that while the label will continue to operate business as usual going forward, it will likely maintain a more under-the-radar profile as long as Weinstein remains in the news (a stark contrast for Marchesa, whose front row is normally jam-packed with celebrities ).