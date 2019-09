Georgina Chapman has been lying low in the months since news broke that her estranged husband, Harvey Weinstein , allegedly assaulted and harassed dozens of women. She filed for divorce almost immediately, but many have presumed that her fashion label would suffer by association. While the full fallout from the scandal remains to be seen, Marchesa is set to resurface this winter, showing at New York Fashion Week on 14th February, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Chapman last presented her designs on 5th October, just as the allegations against her husband were being published.