Rose McGowan Lashes Out At Alyssa Milano For Supporting Weinstein's Wife

Update: Rose McGowan tweeted an apology to Alyssa Milano and Georgina Chapman for her harsh criticism last weekend in regard to their continued friendship and Milano's support of Chapman while she divorces Harvey Weinstein. "The Marchesa line was beneath me and I'm sorry for that," she began in reference to a comment she made about Meryl Streep. Marchesa is the designer clothing label run by Chapman. "Seeing that picture of Alyssa Milano and GC has ignited something in me that I can't quite articulate," McGowan continued admitting that she believes she will inevitably mess up sometimes. She ended her tweet saying, "Peace be with you, go with Goddess."
The Marchesa line was beneath me and I’m sorry for that. Seeing that picture of Alyssa Milano with GC has ignited something in me that I can’t quite articulate. There is no map for this road I’m on, I will fuck up. Peace be with you, go with Goddess.— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) December 18, 2017
This article was originally published on December 9, 2017.
Rose McGowan is unhappy with former Charmed co-star Alyssa Milano for supporting Harvey Weinstein's ex-wife after he was exposed for sexually assaulting dozens of women.
McGowan has become a force on Twitter in recent months, bringing attention to important issues and not shying away from doling out harsh criticism. She used the social media platform to question why Milano chose to remain friends with Georgina Chapman, Weinstein's ex-wife, reports Vulture."You make me want to vomit. You actually gave me a body flashback," McGowan tweeted. "Well done, fake one." She followed up by saying, "Alyssa, maybe you and Georgina can call up Camille Cosby."
You make me want to vomit. You actually gave me a body flashback. Well done, fake one - People https://t.co/XCdTWyp4dd— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) December 8, 2017
Alyssa, maybe you and Georgina can call up Camille Cosby— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) December 8, 2017
Chapman announced in a statement this fall that she was divorcing Weinstein. However, McGowan questions whether Chapman was complicit in the harassment and assault during their marriage.
The cause for McGowan's frustration came from an interview Milano did on Megyn Kelly Today earlier this week. In it, Milano expressed support for Chapman as she provided an update on how she was handling the aftermath of Harvey Weinstein's actions being made public. "Georgina is doing very well … she’s an amazing woman, and I think her priority right now is focusing on how to raise those two children to the best of her capacity given the situation," said Milano to Kelly. "She goes through very dark times. She’s very sad. This is not easy for her, but I have no doubt that not only will she come out on the other side of this, but she deserves to. She’s a good woman."
On the same day that Milano expressed support for Chapman, she also stood by McGowan. In an interview on The Today Show, Milano explained her thought process behind getting involved with the #MeToo movement. "My friend, Rose McGowan, had been very hurt and silenced for a long time and she was fighting back," answered Milano. "I wanted to support her in what she was going through, and in turn support women everywhere."
In the Today interview, Milano underscores the importance of women supporting each other among many other things she believed were necessary for lasting change. "We have to stand together and say, 'That's it. We're done. No more.'" She acknowledges how women have been historically pitted against each other.
