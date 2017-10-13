This Is Why You Won't See Chrissy Teigen On Twitter Today

Twitter is a little empty today.
In solidarity with Rose McGowan, whose Twitter account was suspended, a number of celebrities have decided to boycott Twitter on Friday. McGowan's account was suspended because she posted a screenshot that contained Harvey Weinstein's phone number. But it hasn't sat well with many people that throughout the sexual harassment claims, and now rape allegations, against Weinstein, some people have chosen to blame the women, instead of focusing on Weinstein himself. And the fact that McGowan was suspended after speaking out against the former Weinstein Co. executive was the last straw.
To show their support for McGowan and for sexual harassment survivors, women created the hashtag #WomenBoycottTwitter. Those involved with the movement won't tweet on Friday, October 13. And the movement has now caught on with celebrities, too, and not just female ones.
The Twitter protest isn't a defense of sharing someone's private phone number. Rather, it's because the site has been known to be used for threats against women, both famous and nonfamous. And plenty of Twitter accounts that post harassment haven't been suspended. Some Twitter users have also pointed out that President Trump once shared Lindsey Graham's phone number without suffering consequences.
McGowan herself encouraged the boycott, retweeting messages of support for survivors. (Refinery29 has expressed official support for the Twitter boycott, too.) She's also been using the hashtag #RoseArmy, as have those participating in the boycott.
Click through to see some of the celebrities, including Teigen, who have decided not to post anything on their Twitter accounts today.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
