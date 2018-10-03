Rebecca Traister Says Women Have Every Right To Be Angry — And Stay Angry

However, we can also look at a country in which women’s anger has been one of the motivating forces behind one of the great transformative progressive movements of our time, Black Lives Matter. A time in which angry women powered the single largest one-day political demonstration in the country’s history, the Women’s March, and then did it again the next year with almost no organisation; in which women led the charge against a travel ban including putting some of the first legal obstacles in its way; in which women led the activism that helped to prevent the ACA from being repealed in the Spring of 2017; that women’s anger has driven enough of them to run for office this year that we have historic numbers of female candidates for Senate, gubernatorial, and legislative positions; that women’s anger at pervasive sexual harassment and abuse in a variety of industries has led to the exposure of lots of apparently serial predators and the organising of women — not just in the highly-paid echelons where you have Harvey Weinstein, but the McDonald’s workers who are striking in response to pervasive sexual harassment. You’re seeing a conversation happening between industries about what to do about sexual harassment. You’re seeing a Supreme Court nomination delayed by allegations of sexual harassment; you saw women rise up as activists in opposition to the immigration ban. This is a moment [when] women-led teacher strikes in several states last spring resulted in pay raises.