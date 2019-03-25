29 Big (Fashion) Ideas For 2019

Strength in numbers was the move for those angling to get snapped by street style photographers this season. Coordinated outfits in groups of threes and fours were spotted routinely en route and outside shows. In between shows, they shared cappuccinos, chatted, and checked their phones, all matching en masse. From Clueless to The Craft, street stylers have paid homage to pop culture cliques and cadres for a hot minute now (whether they mean to or not). Don’t get us wrong — four peacocks are better than one. But come next season, could groutfits (that’s “group outfits”, not “grey + outfit”) be just a little too meta? Is quadruple exposure even a thing nowadays?