29 Big (Fashion) Ideas For 2019

News of Raf Simons’ departure from Calvin Klein last December hit like a nightmare before Christmas. But official word that the brand’s ready-to-wear business would be shuttering entirely just felt shitty. Like you, we didn’t want to believe it. From Calvin Klein himself, to the minimalism of Francisco Costa, and finally, the electricity of the Simons touch, each of these visionaries left their own marks on the American label — one of the few that ever held a match to European fashion standards. But alas, Simons’ interpretations of Americana, via film and Andy Warhol, weren’t enough to stop the bleeding (of money). Now, only one question remains: if the house hires a replacement, will a revival of its high-end arm, from scratch this time, actually work? The statistics have never been lower. It may be best to keep shilling underwear (and the Kardashians ) for the time being.