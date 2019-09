The departure of Slimane's predecessor Phoebe Philo was a traumatic end of an era, and we (the fashion crowd) love to deliberate, mourn , panic, and jump to the worst possible conclusions. While the general consensus has been "We hate it! We miss Phoebe!", celebrities and their stylists disagree. From Dakota Johnson initiating new Celine-on-the-red carpet, to Lady Gaga at the Grammys, to Brie Larson at the Oscars, Slimane's pieces have made numerous red carpet appearances — and, honestly, we might kind of be into it.