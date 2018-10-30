First Phoebe Philo Appearance Post-Celine Set For January

It's been 282 days since news broke that Hedi Slimane would take over the reins at Celine. And, it's not like we're counting or anything, but boy, are we tired.
In September, the French designer presented his debut collection for the label to a storm surge of criticism. We won't go there, but there's plenty a reaction piece to get you up to speed. For nearly a year, meanwhile, we've been wondering what's next for Philo. Well, it looks like we may (finally) have our answer: The British designer is set to participate in a panel at the Engadin Art Talks in Switzerland on January 26 and 27. It'll be one of Philo's first (and maybe only) appearances in years as she takes a break from fashion to tend to her private life.
The arts festival strives to connect art, design, film, architecture, science, and literature with what they're calling a "holistic visitors’ experience" in the Alpine ski resort of Zuoz. Philo will join other speakers that include Juergen Teller (the photographer who lensed many of her iconic campaigns), musician Anthony Moore, architect Arno Brandlhuber, choreographer Cecilia Bengolea, and artist Lena Henke, among a few others. The theme of the talk is "How do gravity and grace define current-day life in the digital age?,'" which the tech-shy Philo will surely have no problem shedding light on.
Following her departure from Chloé in 2006, the designer took two years off to raise her daughter Maya. And now, after leaving Celine with no plans to rejoin fashion anytime soon, it seems Philo is still in a reflection phase — with no announcement on whether she'll join another label or start her own. We're not rushing her or anything, but we can't be the only ones with crossed fingers that an audience member, or the moderator, will probe Philo on approximately when we can expect a comeback. Either way, we're cool with her taking her time. But like, just don't take too long — ya know?
