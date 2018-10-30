First Phoebe Philo Appearance Post-Celine Set For January

Following her departure from Chloé in 2006, the designer took two years off to raise her daughter Maya. And now, after leaving Celine with no plans to rejoin fashion anytime soon, it seems Philo is still in a reflection phase — with no announcement on whether she'll join another label or start her own. We're not rushing her or anything, but we can't be the only ones with crossed fingers that an audience member, or the moderator, will probe Philo on approximately when we can expect a comeback. Either way, we're cool with her taking her time. But like, just don't take too long — ya know?