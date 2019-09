Following Raf Simons' Exit, Calvin Klein Is Closing Its Ready-To-Wear Business

In the wake of the announcement of Simons' departure, the company revealed it had plans to relaunch the runway collection under a new name (and possibly a new creative director). But, just one month later, in January, Calvin Klein confirmed to WWD the rumors of several department-wide layoffs in its Milan office. "We can confirm that there is a collective dismissal procedure in place for some departments of the Calvin Klein Milan office," a spokesperson said. "The company is working to try to minimize the social impact of this procedure. We know it is a difficult time, but we trust in the cooperation of all of those involved to find appropriate solutions for the impacted associates." The company now has plans to close the Milan office entirely, WWD reports.