100 Shows Of Dries Van Noten, Right At Your Fingertips

Something the designer noticed throughout his cataloguing of his work was not just how his visions have evolved, but the way in which we absorb them has, too. "You get to see the evolution of my collections, but also the evolution of photography," he says. "In the first part, you see it was more about the shows and the images. And now, it’s different, because everybody watches fashion shows on their phones. I’m very happy because the last photo you see in the book is the finale of the show, the 100th , and you see all of the public on their phones filming, not applauding. Everybody’s just filming!"