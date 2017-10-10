100 Shows Of Dries Van Noten, Right At Your Fingertips

Something we all know too well, Van Noten adds that technology has played both a positive and negative role in his career. But that hasn't fuddled his clear yet grandiose plans for each runway show, all executed meticulously and without a hitch. "In the past, you had to go to libraries and read books, you had to go to museums, and already, taking photos was more complicated. But now, with digital, you have everything in a click," he says. Van Noten called upon his memories with his own photography, where a sense of cleverness was required to take photos because with every frame meant money either spent or wasted. That method, of course, lent to a different way of looking at the world around him.