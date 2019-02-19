Hey! Noah Centineo Stars In That Calvin Klein Ad, Too

As you're probably aware, Twitter lost its collective mind this weekend when Shawn Mendes dropped his underwear pics, via Calvin Klein Underwear/Calvin Klein Jeans. The responses varied from "I’m so gay I almost got into a car crash looking at the Shawn Mendes x Calvin Klein ad" to "I have those same calvins In the first pic. Not the abs tho" and, well, reactions so hilariously inappropriate that we don't want to spoil them for you here. But(t)! The thirst traps don't stop at Mendes. In fact, newly minted teen heartthrob Noah Centineo stripped down to his undies for the spring 2019 campaign, too.
Centineo, of To All the Boys I've Loved Before fame, joins Mendes and tons of other Calabasas-looking folk, star in Calvin Klein's latest underwear and denim advertisement called OUR NOW: #MYCALVINS. In a campaign shot by photographer Glen Luchford, a handful of multi-talented folk like A$AP Rocky, Anna Ewers, Kendall Jenner, Jasmine Sanders, and more embody the latest installment of #MYCALVINS, representing "what it means to live in the now," according to a press release.
In the supplemental video, popular kids gallivant around familiar "teen"-themed spaces, like hazy bedrooms, the backseats of cars, and roofs of homes to the soundtrack of "True Faith" by New Order. It's the perfect blend of old meets new, millennials meet 1987, a snapshot of what it means to be young in America — which, if you've seen any of former Calvin Klein creative director Raf Simons's ready-to-wear collections for the brand, you know is the point.
But, in his skivvies or not, Centineo proves he's more than just a pretty face (though we already knew that). As part of the campaign, he and others were asked questions like What does youth mean to you? and What is your now? Says Centineo: "I think youth is a thing, regardless of age, that looks at the world, that looks at a scenario, and flips it on its head and goes, ‘That might not be right. How can we do that better?'" Well-said, Peter.
In the slideshow ahead, you'll find the newest, nearly Kardashian-less selection of the latest Calvin Klein Jeans and Calvin Klein Underwear ad (that is, if you can get through it without crashing your car). You'll being seeing these on billboards and Instagram advertisements in no time. But, in case we haven't mentioned it already, you're welcome.