Mirror Mirror On The Wall, Who's The Thirstiest Person On The Internet For Shawn Mendes In His Calvins Of All?
The internet’s thirst level jumped to epic proportions on Saturday when Shawn Mendes made his Calvin Klein campaign debut. Stripping down to nothing but his abs and underwear in a honey pot of a thirst trap that would trip up even the most puritanical among us, the singer posted two sneak peek shots. Let’s just say that they look even better the more and more (and more) you look at them.
"@CalvinKlein #MyCalvins. Campaign coming this week," Mendes wrote alongside the snaps.
Less than 24 hours was all it took for the photos to get more than 7 million likes and counting. Mendes’ “dudeoir” shots also garnered more than 400,000 comments, from both fans and celebs, all needing a gallon-sized glass of water.
Advertisement
“Hahah!!! Oooh shit!!” was all Charlie Puth could muster up on the post. “Killin’ it,” JLo added, while A-Rod dropped in with a “Goals!” comment. Tom Daley said, “Damn [heart eye emoji],” while 13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman only needed a mind-blown emoji to sum up his feelings. More praise came from Julia Michaels, Teddy Geiger, and OneRepublic singer Ryan Tedder. It was makeup maven James Charles, however, who so eloquently summed up many fans’ thoughts with his “I’m ready to be destroyed” remarks.
In one photo, Mendes is wearing white briefs, casually leaning against a kitchen counter with a look on his face that says “Do you want eggs with that?” The eggs being him, we assume. The other finds him sitting back in a chair, legs spread like he’s ready to strum something — obviously, the guitar right next to him!
So Shawn, when exactly will the rest of the campaign be released? Asking for a friend.
Advertisement