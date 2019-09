Westwood Is The Anti-Fashion Documentary We've Been Waiting For

It's the first minute of the Vivienne Westwood documentary, aptly titled Westwood: Punk, Icon, Activist, and the tartan queen is already mad. Not in the emotional sense, of course, but in the brash (read: English), charmingly headstrong sense we've come to know her for. Most of her -isms either start in a "I like that" or end in a "I don't like that" (and sometimes, if something is particularly dreadful, carry an "at all" for emphasis). But Westwood is more than a personality. As the story goes with most of these in-depth looks at industry legends, her role in the fashion world is much bigger than celebrity.