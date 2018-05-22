Clothing Means More To Me Because It Has To

Fashion lends a way to choose how we want to showcase ourselves every day. And, for those of us who consider the world their catwalk, owning every moment along the way is part of the journey. My style says that I like to have fun with my appearance by trying on different cuts and silhouettes in a world where people are afraid to stand out from the rest of the crowd in public. It’s my creative expression; a means to break from gender norms — one of the only ways I can challenge how others perceive me. So if fashion is the avenue through which I can change and reinvent myself — on my own terms — then why can’t it change the world too?