Ahead of his Carolina Herrera debut , designer Wes Gordon was certain he was going to nail it: “Get ready for the era of Herrera," the brand posted to their Instagram. And boy, did he ever. The same could be said for Casey Cadwallader, who recently took over the helm at Mugler. We could say so much more about the juicy color-blocking and oversized silhouettes at the former or the more muted tones and elusive, controlled shapes at the latter, but what’s even more inspiring is the unshakable inkling we got when watching both collections dominate Fashion Month. Gordon and Cadwallader are poised to be the future of the industry, and with all the uncertainty currently plaguing establishment fashion (creative director shifts, burnout, collections that just don’t sell), it’s refreshing to have something that gets us really, really excited about what’s to come.