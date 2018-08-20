ASOS is working with one of music royalty's favourite luxury designers to launch its biggest collaboration to date. The ASOS DESIGN x LaQuan Smith collection, coming on 29th October, will feature both menswear and womenswear pieces, including ASOS Curve, ASOS Plus styles and accessories.
The young, New-York based Smith has dressed a string of world-famous artists including Beyoncé, most recently during her joint On The Run II tour with Jay Z, as well as Cardi B, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez and Justine Skye.
It's the first time that lusted-after designs by Smith, who started his brand at just 21 and debuted it in 2013, are being made available to the masses.
Advertisement
The line, which starts at £18, will include shapes from LaQuan’s mainline collections, such as off-the-shoulder and bodycon dresses, as well as the vertical glitter stripes (as seen on Beyoncé) that he's become known for, on bodysuits with matching shorts and T-shirts. Bomber jackets, a faux fur maxi coat and low-slung camouflage trousers will also be available.
The bold range of accessories will feature velvet knee-high padded boots, micro silver sunglasses and a crystal mesh du-rag, while the menswear will include a button-down contrast tartan coat with matching structured trousers and cross-body bag.
The online retailer said it wants to give "customers the confidence to express their individuality as they enter party season." The 29-year-old designer echoed the company's sentiment, saying the collaboration stands for "confidence and being unapologetic in who you are."
He told ASOS Magazine: "It’s always about accentuating the body and this concept collection will reinforce that in an affordable and attainable way."
ASOS has won praise for the upcoming line on social media, with some describing it as an example of the company giving a platform to a black designer making waves in the industry. Lola Okuyiga, a former buyer at ASOS, was reportedly instrumental in getting the collaboration off the ground.
Smith thanked ASOS on social media accounts earlier this month. "Remember, God doesn’t close one door with out getting ready to open another with bigger and greater things. LaQuan Smith x ASOS concept collection dropping in October!," he wrote, before tagging the brand.
ASOS' Made in Kenya range, which launched back in 2009 in partnership with SOKO, saw the brand work with brother and sister duo 2ManySiblings on a range of bold summer pieces earlier this year. The eye-catching line also received creative input from radio presenter Julie Adenuga, and model and activist Leomie Anderson.
Advertisement