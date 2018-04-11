ASOS' Made in Kenya range launched back in 2009 in partnership with SOKO, a social enterprise based in the east African country that makes the collection's ASOS-designed pieces each season. Spring's offering drops today and contains every bold, bright print and summer-ready cut our sun-deprived wardrobe is crying out for.
This season, the collection was thought up in collaboration with brother and sister duo 2ManySiblings, Beats 1 radio presenter Julie Adenuga, and model and activist Leomie Anderson, who each lent their creative input to the design process.
Along with ASOS' in-house design team, the creative quadruple came up with cutaway sundresses in block prints, electric blue and floral kimonos and palm-print yellow halterneck jumpsuits. Mixed-print dresses and Bardot-esque off-the-shoulder tops with matching trousers and headscarves make up the spring offering, which will see us through to festival season and sun-soaked holidays.
Clothing manufacturer SOKO is based in the Wildlife Works Rukinga Sanctuary in Kenya and provides livelihoods for over 45 people in the Kasigau region. ASOS also set up its Kenyan Stitching Academy in partnership with SOKO, delivering two-month tailoring courses to equip locals with skills to enable them to set up their own business or take up jobs with manufacturers.
While we always have our eyes firmly on spring's hot-off-the-press launches, it's more satisfying knowing that the clothes you wear are benefiting, rather than harming, garment workers globally.
