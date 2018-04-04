While the site’s lookbook images leave a lot to be desired – minimalist needn't mean overly basic – the pieces themselves are well made, timeless and great additions to any wardrobe, regardless of personal style. Our favourites include navy all-weather jackets, grey cashmere crew-neck sweaters and everyday slim-cut trousers. The aesthetic of the brand was one of the first decisions to be made, Gareth says. “The minimalism was a natural go-to for us. There’s an air of simplicity that we want to come through in everything. This allows for layering in the colder months and stripping it back when we have warmer seasons. The thing is, the products tend to be the same, just worn differently. Our hack to this rule is to drop in seasonal colours to offer something a little more relevant and exciting.”