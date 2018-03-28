Why Do We Still Believe The Legend Of The 'Investment Buy'?

But if shameless consumerism was the disease, then thoughtful ‘investment’ shopping, I understood, was the cure. And a leather jacket is an excellent place to start, because it harks back to icons of fashion past. Marlon Brando. Marianne Faithfull. Michelle Pfeiffer in Grease 2. It wasn’t my first leather jacket (that one got left on the Tube, and my then-boyfriend convinced me not to bother calling up TfL lost property. “It’s the circle of life,” he shrugged, the bastard. “It’ll be someone else’s jacket now.”) but I truly believed that if I chose wisely and spent wildly, it might just be my last.