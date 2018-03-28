Why Do We Still Believe The Legend Of The Investment Buy?

Why I’ve decided that Pippa Middleton’s jacket is also the jacket for me, it’s hard to say. The rest of my wardrobe bears very little resemblance to the 21st-century Sloane reboot the she and sister Kate are inspiring at the time, but this jacket — quilted detail, bright gold buttons, boxy Chanel-esque shape — has caught my eye on one of my trips to skulk around the Whistles sale rack, and somehow Pippa’s endorsement seals the deal. It’s not my usual style, but that’s part of the attraction. It is to be my very first investment buy.