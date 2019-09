Why Do We Still Believe The Legend Of The Investment Buy?

And it makes sense that in our cost-conscious, more ethically aware times, we feel the pressure to shop less and wear for longer. Earlier this month Bloomberg even announced ‘the death of clothing ’ — not a nudist revolution, but the news that fashion sales are falling as we spend more on experiences, eating out, tech and travel instead. In 1977, clothes accounted for 6.2% of US household spending; now it’s half as much. Apparel shops are closing at record rates as we look for bargains and niche finds online instead, and the whole idea of shopping as a leisure activity doesn’t hold quite the allure it did 10 or 20 years ago.