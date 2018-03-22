It Takes 2,720 Litres Of Water To Make ONE T-Shirt – As Much As You’d Drink In 3 Years

While we wear our jeans and T-shirts, their origins a distant thought, communities across the world are dealing with the impact of how they’re produced. Part of the reason these seemingly simple garments have such enormous water footprints is that they’re made from cotton, a famously thirsty crop. It takes 20,000 litres of water to produce just one kilogram of cotton and when you pile on the fact that much of it is grown in areas suffering from high levels of water stress, you have a problem.