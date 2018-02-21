These New Jeans Are Some Of The Most Sustainable Ever

Sustainability and ethics have never been more in vogue and, as shoppers, we're increasingly prioritising these values when we buy our clothes.
So, three cheers to G-Star Raw, which bypassed all this and just launched a pair of jeans made from the world's most sustainable denim.
The Dutch denim brand, co-owned by Pharrell Williams, unveiled the G-Star Elwood RFTPi earlier this month for SS '18. The jeans were two years in the making and are the first denim to be Cradle to Cradle Certified™ at the gold level by the Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute.
Importantly, this means that every stage of the design process had as little impact on the environment as possible. The brand has long been at the forefront of denim design since it launched in 1989 and the new jeans are testament to its commitment to innovation.
The dye used in the jeans contains 70% fewer chemicals than usual dyes, 15% less indigo, no salts and produces no salt by-product during the reduction and dyeing process, meaning it saves water and leaves the leftover water clean and recyclable.
Not only that, but the cotton contained in the garment is 100% organic, the eco-finished metal buttons (in place of the rivets and zips usually found on denim) are 98% recyclable, and even all labels and carton packaging has been sourced responsibly by the brand.
Williams said he was honoured to receive the accolade for the brand's commitment to a sustainable future. "We hope that the rest of the denim industry will follow in our mission to reduce the impact of human beings on the planet.” As do we.
