“Our starting point is always looking for the best fabric we can source that will give us the best garment in the final stage,” Galvin-Farnol explains. “The essence of the collection is that it’s accessible quality, so we’re always striving to find the right balance between cost and quality. We’ve delivered on using organic or sustainable fabrications where possible, with a range that boasts 100% cotton, both pima and organic, ethically produced 100% cashmere, 100% cotton twill, and YKK zippers for quality and durability.” The clothes are designed in London but made in Nepal — so are the people making the clothes being treated and paid fairly? “When starting, we did so with corporate responsibility at the heart of the brand. Taking this very seriously, we work with the likes of Sedex [a global non-profit that shares data on supply chains to ensure ethical practices] to support our factories to ensure all workers are paid and treated fairly,” he adds.