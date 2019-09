Is The Second Wave Of Sustainability Finally Here?

While the words 'eco fashion' have slipped from our vernacular, sustainability and ethics are very much in vogue, the words themselves still pose problems. Maybe not so much with the "hemp sack" connotations, but certainly in our lack of understanding what they actually mean. As The Washington Post recently highlighted , there is no set of guidelines for what constitutes sustainable and ethical production. And ironically, despite their lack of practical definition, they also present a totality which makes them difficult to buy into. As Blanchard says of the origins of the movement, it can create something of a “them and us” situation, where fast-fashion is the devil and ethical fashion its unattainable and perfect counterpart. It’s a totality that makes us feel bad and puts people off thinking about it when it shouldn’t.