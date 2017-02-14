In a move to make eco and ethical responsibility a larger part of its brand story, MANGO is launching MANGO Committed, a 45-piece sustainable collection made up of 25 women's and 20 men's styles. The brand partnered with manufacturers in Morocco, Portugal and Turkey, using fabrics including organic and recycled cotton, recycled polyester, and Tencel for the capsule collection. The campaign features Mathias Lauridsen and Raquel Zimmermann shot by photographer Josh Olins, in architect Antti Lovag's iconic La Maison Gaudet in France. Set against a backdrop of palm trees, the collection's minimalist shapes and earthy tones are essentially a his-and-hers holiday capsule of relaxed suits, structured sleeves, and safari-style boiler suits.
The collection marks a positive step forward for fast-fashion retailers, who are becoming more responsible for, and aware of, the environmental footprint their industry leaves behind. Some of the world's largest retailers have recognised the demand from shoppers for more environmentally friendly and ethical clothing options – ASOS's Eco Edit features a range of ethically conscious brands, while H&M's Conscious Exclusive collection uses hemp and organic linen.
MANGO Committed is part of the brand's Take Action project, a long-term plan to create a business model based on a sustainability criteria and more environmentally friendly processes. As well as the new line, it's currently developing a tool to measure and reduce the company's water footprint. Additionally, the brand says that all leather and fur garments used "are manufactured respecting animal rights, and exotic, wild or endangered species are never used. Such hides always originate from animals destined for the human food chain." While this is a huge step for a high street retailer, there is still a long way to go towards cruelty-free fashion. Here's hoping the high street retailer's competition take note, and take the necessary steps towards a green future. You can shop MANGO's collection both in store and online from 1st March.
