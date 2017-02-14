MANGO Committed is part of the brand's Take Action project, a long-term plan to create a business model based on a sustainability criteria and more environmentally friendly processes. As well as the new line, it's currently developing a tool to measure and reduce the company's water footprint. Additionally, the brand says that all leather and fur garments used "are manufactured respecting animal rights, and exotic, wild or endangered species are never used. Such hides always originate from animals destined for the human food chain." While this is a huge step for a high street retailer, there is still a long way to go towards cruelty-free fashion. Here's hoping the high street retailer's competition take note, and take the necessary steps towards a green future. You can shop MANGO's collection both in store and online from 1st March.