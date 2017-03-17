You Can Now Shop Mango's First Sustainable Collection

Update: Color us impressed. Mango’s collection of sustainable clothing has finally launched, and it looks amazing. Click through to shop the “Committed Collection" (where everything is under-$150!) .
This story was originally published on February 15, 2017.
The brand worked with manufacturers in Morocco, Portugal, and Turkey to create a capsule collection using ethically-sourced fabrics, such as organic cotton, recycled polyester, and Tencel. This move is part of Mango's larger Take Action initiative, a long-term plan to implement a new business model based on sustainability and more environmentally-friendly processes that the retailer launched last year. (On top of the new line, it's currently developing a tool to measure and reduce the company's water footprint.) In 2015, Mango also introduced an in-store recycling program in partnership with Koopera, a Spanish organization.
The capsule features relaxed suits, structured sleeves, and sweatsuits — minimalist shapes rendered in earthy tones. The collection is expected to drop in stores and online on March 1.
This represents an important shift in how fast-fashion addresses issues in sourcing and manufacturing. Still, it's coming from a company that, in the last year and a half, announced it would be lowering its prices, on top of releasing clothing faster and more frequently — two moves that raise questions as to how a retailer can truly implement such strategies ethically and sustainably.
Now that more major players are catching up, let's hope that these capsules evolve into full-fledged business practices and, in turn, help take some uncertainty out of the production ethics of these fast fashion retailers.