You Can Now Shop Mango's First Sustainable Collection

The brand worked with manufacturers in Morocco, Portugal, and Turkey to create a capsule collection using ethically-sourced fabrics, such as organic cotton, recycled polyester, and Tencel. This move is part of Mango's larger Take Action initiative, a long-term plan to implement a new business model based on sustainability and more environmentally-friendly processes that the retailer launched last year. (On top of the new line, it's currently developing a tool to measure and reduce the company's water footprint.) In 2015, Mango also introduced an in-store recycling program in partnership with Koopera , a Spanish organization.