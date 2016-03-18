Mango Made Fast Fashion Faster — Now, It's Making Prices Lower

In the past few months, Mango has introduced a series of initiatives to improve the fast-fashion shopping experience, from speedier merchandise delivery to monthly trend-focused lookbooks. Its latest move hopes to tap into a younger (and budget-minded) customer: The Spanish retailer is lowering the price tags on some of its casual wear.
The price cut isn't inventory-wide; it applies to an edit dubbed "#NewPrices." Starting in March, apparel and accessories in this range will retail for about 15% lower than Mango's collection at stores and online, per WWD. Items in this selection are mostly comprised of daywear, pulled from Mango's more casual inventory. (Its inaugural selection and campaign for the #NewPrices range are Coachella-themed.) This strategy is aimed specifically at younger consumers looking for affordable, quality fashion, according to a press release.
In December 2015, the Spanish retailer proved its commitment to being a fashion retailer that is, literally, quite fast, by announcing that it would speed up the delivery schedule. Now, new merchandise hits shelves every two weeks. Mango's new initiative of lowering prices that are already on the affordable end of the market, then, feeds into the other appeal of fast-fashion: cheap clothes.
The brand's competitors are in expansion mode, too — albeit in very different ways. Zara quietly launched a new category and is refocusing its retail strategy to expand its e-comm (in lieu of aggressively expanding its roster of store locations), while H&M continues to grow its upscale, sustainable Conscious Exclusive range.
Now that Mango has made its goods faster and cheaper (some of them, at least), what sort of change will Mango work on next? Stay tuned for how this new strategy plays out for Mango — and how its competitors' expansion plans fare.
