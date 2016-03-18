H&M Now Has Your Wedding Dress Needs Covered

H&M, the fast-fashion collaboration dream-maker, has announced its foray into a category we weren't expecting it to take on: bridal.
The Swedish retailer is introducing three wedding gowns into its sustainable Conscious Exclusive range (which Vanessa Hudgens' Oscars dress came from). Its latest for the eco-friendly line brought the H&M design team to the Louvre archives in Paris, and the dresses are a marriage of classical silhouettes and contemporary fabrications.
This isn't technically H&M's initial effort in the bridal space. "We made one wedding dress when we collaborated with Viktor & Rolf," Ann-Sofie Johansson, creative advisor at H&M, told Refinery29. Branching into bridal was, in fact, an idea that came from the selling floor, she explains. "It was actually a request from the customers, asking us, 'Why don’t you do bridal dresses or wedding gowns?'" Johansson says. "We thought, Why don’t we do it now?"
So, the team dreamt up three sustainably minded styles, timed with the Conscious Exclusive debut. "They wanted to have a different kind of variation within [bridal] — very different looks, so that many people could find their favorite." Aesthetically, the dresses cover the bases of boho, romantic, and modern. And the price point doesn't disappoint: The most expensive gown is $649.
As far as alternative bridal goes, there are more options than ever coming from retailers we already shop for non-nuptial pieces. The boho bride can go to Free People; the West Coast-at-heart type can hit up Reformation; and there's a little something for everyone in ASOS' wedding-ready offerings. Just this week, Modcloth announced it would be bringing its vintage sensibility to the wedding space, as well.
For its part, H&M has pushed the envelope when it comes to introducing new categories: Over the past few years, the fast-fashion behemoth has trotted out an eco-friendly Conscious range, performance-geared Sport line, and an upscale, PFW-approved Studio collection. (Plus, it's been the lower-priced access point to many big-name fashion houses, thanks to those designer collabs that reliably send us into a shopping frenzy.)
Given all the new affordable wedding dress options we've seen emerge in the retail landscape as of late, it was only a matter of time before H&M got in the game. The Conscious Exclusive collection is expected to drop on April 7 at select stores and online. Ahead, see the three bridal styles.
