Update: The search is over — ASOS' bridal shop is officially here. Click on to shop some of our aisle-ready favorites from the collection.
This article was originally published on November 14, 2015.
When fast-fashion retailers expand into new territories, it's typically in the form of high-end versions of stuff they already produce: Take Topshop and Topshop Unique, for example, or Zara's "Evening" collection, which boasts higher price tags and materials more sophisticated than we're used to seeing. According to British Vogue, high-street retailer ASOS is getting in the diffusion-line game, too, and is set to debut an "affordable" bridal collection come spring.
According to the press release, "The 18-piece capsule collection looks back to '30s-inspired slip dresses in an array of pearly tones in satin fabrics. Structured co-ords create a demure vision in tulle and puddle train skirts paired with lace tops. Cape-detailed jumpsuits create an alternative for wedding dressing whilst 3-D ivory lace adorns classic dresses to be worn by every girl to every venue." The prices are said to be no higher than 250 British pounds (about $380), with a full look — including accessories and shoes — ringing in below 400 GBP (or $600).
This is awesome news, of course (as long as don't mind your wedding dress being made of polyblends). Click through to see which ones you'll need to hoard in your basket come March 2016, when the collection officially hits the site.
