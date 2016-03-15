ModCloth is joining the ranks of Reformation and Free People of fan-favorite brands now catering to wedding season — the San Francisco-based retailer is now getting into bridal, and it's quite affordable.
This week, ModCloth expanded its offerings to include a dedicated bridal section. (CEO Matt Kaness first alluded to this launch back in August as part of the company's growth plan, Bloomberg Business reported.) From its initial range of gowns, it looks like a one-stop shop for all your wedding needs. First, there's the proper bridal shop, which debuts with more than 40 wedding dresses in a range of silhouettes and sizing, from XS to 4X. All of the gowns are under $500, with the majority clocking in at less than $300.
Expect to see a mix of brands, from Anna Sui to Erin Fetherston's PL range, alongside pieces from the retailer's in-house line. "When designing the wedding looks for our ModCloth label, as always we are inspired by vintage silhouettes with a nod to retro styling," ModCloth's fashion director Lizz Wasserman told WWD. "But in fabrication and fits that are perfect for a contemporary bride of any size."
The category goes beyond white dresses: Accessories and shoes are covered for the bride, too. Then, there are the bridesmaids: The entourage collection features dress options for a few popular bridal party requirements (navy, blush, floral, and lace are all covered), ranging from $75 to $300. There are also offerings for wedding guests, not just bridal party members, thanks to a selection of special occasion dresses.
This may be a new category for the brand officially, but customers have been getting married in ModCloth for some time now — there's even a hashtag for it. "It actually inspires the way we may tailor a collection or think about 'Wow, maybe we should make this a little bit longer or cut off the sleeves or change the color,'" Nicole Haase, the brand's vice president and general merchandising manager, explained to Racked of the e-commerce's existing crowd of customers headed down the aisle.
Thus, this dedicated shop of wedding appropriate looks is a direct response to what the retailer's fan base was already searching for. To celebrate the wedding launch, there's a gallery of user submitted photographs of brides and bridesmaids, decked in their ModCloth best on the big day. Wedding season just got a whole lot less stressful.
