ModCloth is joining the ranks of Reformation and Free People of fan-favorite brands now catering to wedding season — the San Francisco-based retailer is now getting into bridal, and it's quite affordable.This week, ModCloth expanded its offerings to include a dedicated bridal section . (CEO Matt Kaness first alluded to this launch back in August as part of the company's growth plan, Bloomberg Business reported.) From its initial range of gowns, it looks like a one-stop shop for all your wedding needs. First, there's the proper bridal shop, which debuts with more than 40 wedding dresses in a range of silhouettes and sizing, from XS to 4X. All of the gowns are under $500, with the majority clocking in at less than $300.Expect to see a mix of brands, from Anna Sui to Erin Fetherston's PL range, alongside pieces from the retailer's in-house line . "When designing the wedding looks for our ModCloth label, as always we are inspired by vintage silhouettes with a nod to retro styling," ModCloth's fashion director Lizz Wasserman told WWD . "But in fabrication and fits that are perfect for a contemporary bride of any size."The category goes beyond white dresses: Accessories and shoes are covered for the bride, too. Then, there are the bridesmaids: The entourage collection features dress options for a few popular bridal party requirements (navy, blush, floral, and lace are all covered), ranging from $75 to $300. There are also offerings for wedding guests, not just bridal party members, thanks to a selection of special occasion dresses