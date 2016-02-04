Reformation's Entire Bridal Collection Is Under $500

We probably sound like a broken record when it comes to singing the praises of Reformation, the sustainability-focused, sexy-meets-stylish brand that's become a shopping staple for the fashion-minded. But we seriously squealed when we heard it would be launching a fresh bridal collection for spring — and that everything would cost under $500.
Not only is it refreshing to see more clothing brands develop modern, affordable collections for the big day, but it's also nice to see a larger variety of gowns that aren't overloaded with tulle, ruffles, and lace. For the bride who doesn't want a princess-style piece and wants to look cool and casual when they say "I do," Reformation's new collection is definitely the solution. Or, as the brand itself put it: "[The collection] is made up of dresses that will keep you looking like you on the big day — not a weird Pinterest version of you." And this new drop is good news for bridesmaids, too, since it also includes a range of flattering dresses in understated (but still chic) hues, patterns, and florals.
Though the spring wedding collection doesn't officially hit stores and Reformation's website until February 22, you can click through now to get a taste of this dreamy lineup. See, wedding season doesn't have to be that bad, after all.