Free People's New Wedding Collection Was Made For City Brides

We no longer have to scroll past an engagement ring shot every other picture on our social feeds, which means wedding fever has entered the planning stage. One very important step in that process is finding The Dress. There are the historical favorites, the up-and-coming players: more options and inspiration than ever. However, the dress of your dreams might be sourced from a completely unexpected place — like, say, Free People.
The brand first introduced bridal in May 2015: The FP Ever After range marries the brand's boho sensibility with sophisticated silhouettes in traditional white hues sure to please Free People die-hards as well as budget-minded brides. Fresh off of engagement season, the brand is back for spring 2016 with new dresses to fall in love with — and price tags that'll have you saying "I do."
The first time around, the Philadelphia-based retailer tapped indie bridal brands like Grace Loves Lace and Odylyne the Ceremony for its bridal offerings. For spring, Free People is rolling out seven new styles as part of its "City Bride" collection. New York-based bridal company Gwen Jones created five of the styles, and the remaining two are from indie favorite L.A. label Stone Cold Fox.
Expect unfussy silhouettes, like silky column gowns that still allow for movement, plus draping lace jumpsuits and airy matching sets. The white fabric is the only traditional thing about them. The designs use popular bridal fabrics in ways you wouldn't expect — like crocheted lace to both add structure and trim a slip dress, or tiers of crinkle chiffon for a floaty effect on a matching set.
The most appealing aspect just might be the gentle price points: The dresses start at $895 and cap out at $1,800. More spring 2016 styles are expected to drop in the next few months. For now, check out Free People's seven fresh wedding dresses, ahead.
