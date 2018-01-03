Millennials Will Spend Money For Eco-Friendly Clothing

While it isn’t a secret millennials are choosing to shop mostly from the comfort of their homes, there are new developments about the brands they’re choosing to shop, and why. In fact, studies show when brands incorporate sustainability and corporate social responsibility into their DNA, millennial shoppers are more likely to spend their hard earned money on those products. The Shelton Group, a marketing company specializing in sustainability, found 90% of millennials will buy from a brand whose social and environmental practices they trust ,and are thus more likely to recommend their purchase to friends.
The company has the receipts to back this claim, as its been polling Americans for 12 years. According to its founder Suzanne Shelton, three years ago the Eco Pulse trending data started to show people “want to be seen as someone who buys eco-friendly products.” More importantly, they want to believe in the brands who are selling them sustainability. Further, 64% of people can name drop they like and continue to support who they believe practice sustainability like Patagonia, Stella McCartney, and Gucci, who have all made huge strides to prove their commitment to going green. Basically, they aren’t afraid to put their money where their mouth is.
Most recently, Gucci announced that as of its spring 2018 collection, it would no longer use mink, fox, rabbit, Karakul lamb, and raccoon dog, as part of its new 10-year “Culture of Purpose” sustainability plan, which aims to “create the necessary conditions for a progressive approach to sustainability.” Stella McCartney’s Veganism has been reflected in the designer’s collections from the beginning, and similarly, Patagonia has always shown itself to have a more ethical conscience, from closing on election day, donating the proceeds of their Black Friday sales to charity, and launching a take-back program to fix and repair old clothing. And the ideas are spreading, with Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors announcing that they too, intend to go fur free in the coming seasons.
It doesn’t come as a surprise such initiatives are winning over the customer, who in this case, is definitely, always right.
Advertisement