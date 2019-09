Millennials Will Spend Money For Eco-Friendly Clothing

The company has the receipts to back this claim, as its been polling Americans for 12 years. According to its founder Suzanne Shelton , three years ago the Eco Pulse trending data started to show people “want to be seen as someone who buys eco-friendly products.” More importantly, they want to believe in the brands who are selling them sustainability. Further, 64% of people can name drop they like and continue to support who they believe practice sustainability like Patagonia, Stella McCartney, and Gucci, who have all made huge strides to prove their commitment to going green. Basically, they aren’t afraid to put their money where their mouth is.