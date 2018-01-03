Millennials Will Spend Money For Eco-Friendly Clothing

Every minute, the equivalent of a dump truck of plastic enters the ocean and by 2050 it's estimated there will be more plastic than fish by weight. Last winter our campaign was set against a backdrop of a landfill highlighting overconsumption and waste; this year's campaign focused on water. This #WorldWaterDay we are bringing attention to the growing issue surrounding the destruction of our oceans as a result of harmful ocean plastics. We’re committed to trying to reverse the damage that has been done and we invite you do the same by being mindful of waste and where it ends up. #StellaMcCartney #StellaCares

A post shared by Stella McCartney (@stellamccartney) on Mar 22, 2018 at 6:05am PDT