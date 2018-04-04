"When I design, I like to start with the customer first. I think about who she is, where she is going and how she wants to feel," Baker explained. "As part of the creative process my team and I think about what details will make her stand out and feel special, whether it’s a beautifully embroidered trim, intricate print or an elegant silhouette with a surprise back detail. For this collection, we were particularly inspired by the different vintage archives we have explored in different European cities as well as research into iconic Italian 1950s parties, horse racing events from the 1980s, to the Hollywood stars from the 1990s."