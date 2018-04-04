Meet Truth & Fable, Amazon Fashion's design-led special occasion brand, which promises you'll be the best-dressed guest at spring's big events thanks to its SS18 offering. Amazon already has two private labels, the lingerie-focused Iris & Lily, and find., which produces everyday pieces from patent trenches to cowboy boots.
"For both find. and Truth & Fable, we focus on great quality and affordable prices," Claire Baker, Senior Designer Private Brands at Amazon Fashion, tells Refinery29. "find. is a street style-inspired brand, whereas Truth & Fable really focuses on occasion wear, taking inspiration from the red carpet."
Launching today, Truth & Fable's initial drop includes formal pieces like intricate embroidered and lace dresses, and a Bianca Jagger-esque white suit. Cut-out backs and bow detailing refresh structured guipure lace dresses, and flowing shapes, ice-cream hues and standout brights make the more formal dresses fitting for a relaxed bridal look – perfect for those lost in a sea of froufrou wedding options.
Advertisement
While certainly aimed at the season's bigger events – think 30th birthdays and friends' nuptials – there are more casual pieces too, like the monochrome cami slip dress, kimono-inspired jumpsuit in oversized florals, and graphic polka dot dress, which can be dressed down with a white tee or rollneck and trainers.
"When I design, I like to start with the customer first. I think about who she is, where she is going and how she wants to feel," Baker explained. "As part of the creative process my team and I think about what details will make her stand out and feel special, whether it’s a beautifully embroidered trim, intricate print or an elegant silhouette with a surprise back detail. For this collection, we were particularly inspired by the different vintage archives we have explored in different European cities as well as research into iconic Italian 1950s parties, horse racing events from the 1980s, to the Hollywood stars from the 1990s."
The brand is affordable – prices range from around £60 for the styles that can be worn every day to £135 for the more delicate lace pieces – but that doesn't mean compromising on quality. Heavy fabrics and directional shapes make the pieces look more luxurious than their price point. "Truth & Fable is fun, elegant and confident," Frances Russell, Vice President for Amazon Fashion Private Brands Europe, said of the launch. "We want to provide our customer with a beautifully designed, affordable outfit that will make them feel great at any occasion.”
Advertisement
Occasion wear can often feel dated or over the top, particularly for more casual city weddings or pub-based birthdays. When the event of the season rolls around, Truth & Fable nails what contemporary women want.
Advertisement