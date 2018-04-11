ASOS' Made in Kenya range first launched back in 2009 in partnership with SOKO, a social enterprise based in the east African country that makes the collection's ASOS-designed pieces each season. But this time, they're doing things a little differently.
Launching Wednesday, the latest Made in Kenya offering was thought up in collaboration with brother and sister duo 2ManySiblings, Beats 1 radio presenter Julie Adenuga, and model and activist Leomie Anderson, who each lent their creative input to the design process. In conjunction with ASOS' in-house design team, the creative quadruple came up with cutaway sundresses in block prints, electric blue and floral kimonos, and palm-print yellow halter-neck jumpsuits, all of which are handmade. And, for the first time ever, the offering is unisex.
Clothing manufacturer SOKO is based in the Wildlife Works Rukinga Sanctuary in Kenya and provides livelihoods for over 45 people in the Kasigau region. ASOS also set up its Kenyan Stitching Academy in partnership with SOKO, hosting two-month tailoring courses that equip locals with skills to enable them to either set up their own business or take up jobs with manufacturers. While we always have our eyes firmly on spring's new launches, this one piques more than our aesthetic interests. Because there's something important about knowing the clothes you wear are benefiting — not harming — garment workers globally, and that brands are finally exploring more ethical alternatives for production.