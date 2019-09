Clothing manufacturer SOKO is based in the Wildlife Works Rukinga Sanctuary in Kenya and provides livelihoods for over 45 people in the Kasigau region. ASOS also set up its Kenyan Stitching Academy in partnership with SOKO, hosting two-month tailoring courses that equip locals with skills to enable them to either set up their own business or take up jobs with manufacturers. While we always have our eyes firmly on spring's new launches, this one piques more than our aesthetic interests. Because there's something important about knowing the clothes you wear are benefiting — not harming — garment workers globally, and that brands are finally exploring more ethical alternatives for production.