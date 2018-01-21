It was a similar sentiment from LVMH chairman and chief executive Bernard Arnault, who previously worked with Slimane at Dior. “I am particularly happy that Hedi is back within the LVMH Group and taking the reins of our Céline maison,” he said. “He is one of the most talented designers of our time. I have been a great admirer of his work since we collaborated on Dior Homme, which he launched to global critical acclaim in the 2000s. His arrival at Céline reinforces the great ambitions that LVMH has for this maison.”