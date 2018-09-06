Genderless, ageless; not ahead of its time, but right on time; ingenious without knowing it; a freshly written love letter to styles and silhouettes most people already own, which could be a step in the right direction to quelling fashion's limitless thirst for newness; a solve to not just the daily conundrum of "I have nothing to wear" as we stand in front of a closet full of shit, but the rhetorical "Should I buy this?" (Yes, you should).