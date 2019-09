So it makes sense that CDLM — or Cueva de las Manos, which means "cave of the hands" and represents the handwork that goes into his collections — is Peters at his best. He studied menswear, after all, which makes his return to it post-Creatures more of a skip than a jump. Telling Vogue ahead of his debut, Peters finds yet another problem with fashion: Losing the delicacy of one's vision to commercialism, e.g. selling your soul to people who don't really get it. CDLM is an antidote: "I started CDLM...to try capturing a real appreciation of time, culture, and memory. Part of the collection is recycled vintage; you are not erasing history, but adding to it. I don’t want those pieces to feel like costume, but something new and exciting — playing with their existing identities."