We're not saying there is any truth to the rumors that Marc Jacobs held his 6 p.m. show for an hour and a half to spite Rihanna for taking his usual spot on the New York Fashion Week calendar. But after seeing what came from the Savage x Fenty lingerie event on Wednesday night, it makes sense that Bad Gal RiRi wanted to closed out the week on an incredibly high ( and diverse) note. It was her love letter to women and their bodies, after all, and it featured an impressive line-up of models like Joan Smalls, Leomie Anderson, Paloma Elsesser, Gigi and Bella Hadid, and Rih's personal muse, Slick Woods . But it was Woods who actually decided to close out New York Fashion Week with a bang.