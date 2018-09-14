View this post on Instagram

A lewk, 14 hours of labor, and A king is born. This is the face of a WOMAN IN LABOR, we hold shit down most of us don’t even know how much we’re going through, I’m here to say I CAN DO WHATEVER THE FUCK I WANT WHENEVER THE FUCK I WANT AND SO CAN YOU. Thank you @qualityresusqueen and the Fenty family for taking such good care of us