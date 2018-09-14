We're not saying there is any truth to the rumors that Marc Jacobs held his 6 p.m. show for an hour and a half to spite Rihanna for taking his usual spot on the New York Fashion Week calendar. But after seeing what came from the Savage x Fenty lingerie event on Wednesday night, it makes sense that Bad Gal RiRi wanted to closed out the week on an incredibly high ( and diverse) note. It was her love letter to women and their bodies, after all, and it featured an impressive line-up of models like Joan Smalls, Leomie Anderson, Paloma Elsesser, Gigi and Bella Hadid, and Rih's personal muse, Slick Woods. But it was Woods who actually decided to close out New York Fashion Week with a bang.
View this post on Instagram
A lewk, 14 hours of labor, and A king is born. This is the face of a WOMAN IN LABOR, we hold shit down most of us don’t even know how much we’re going through, I’m here to say I CAN DO WHATEVER THE FUCK I WANT WHENEVER THE FUCK I WANT AND SO CAN YOU. Thank you @qualityresusqueen and the Fenty family for taking such good care of us
The 22-year-old model walked the art installation-style runway nine months pregnant, and, per TMZ, reportedly went into labor backstage after the show. Earlier this summer, Woods announced she was pregnant on Instagram writing "just when I got tired of raising you n*ggas, God blessed me with my own." In the September issue of Elle UK, Woods confirmed she was having a son with fellow model Adonis Bosso, who they would name "Saphir, a play on September's birthstone," the month the baby is due.
Bosso confirmed the news of his child's birth on Friday morning with a selfie on Instagram captioned with the word "fatherhood." Woods also updated her social media on Friday afternoon with a photo of herself on the Savage x Fenty runway, writing "A lewk, 14 hours of labor, and A king is born. This is the face of a WOMAN in labor, we hold shit down most of us don’t even know how much we’re going through, I’m here to say I CAN DO WHATEVER THE FUCK I WANT WHENEVER THE FUCK I WANT AND SO CAN YOU." She thanked an EMT worker, @qualityresusqueen, and the Fenty family for taking good care of her and her baby.
Last month, Rihanna posted a photo of with Woods, adorably captioned "Saphir, aunty can’t wait to meet you." Well, Rih, it looks like Saphir couldn't wait to meet you, either.
