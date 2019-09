Rihanna Talks Finding Your Own Personal Sexy

The pieces, which are available to shop online now , feature a mix of leopard lace bra and panty sets, silk pajamas, and robes. “It gets better with every collection," Rihanna tells Refinery29. "It will be a wild journey for our consumer." As for the items that make her feel her best, well, that depends on her mood. But if she’s feeling a bit more risqué, she feels super-comfortable wearing the T-shirt bralette . “It’s smooth and [makes] my boobs look perky.” According to Rihanna, that’s the thing about sexy. “It’s about you, it’s not about the product, ever. It’s about how you feel.”