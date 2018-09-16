Rihanna Talks Finding Your Own Personal Sexy

Rihanna’s IDGAF attitude translates to her style in a way that is often imitated and very rarely (honestly, if ever) duplicated. But somehow. on Wednesday night, she came close, ending New York Fashion Week with her latest offering of Savage x Fenty lingerie. The show, which included a parade of women including Joan Smalls, a very pregnant Slick Woods, Duckie Thot, Paloma Elsesser, and Bella and Gigi Hadid, was more an art installation than a typical designer runway presentation. Backstage, Rihanna said the show was supposed to celebrate women of all forms, body types, and cultures.
The pieces, which are available to shop online now, feature a mix of leopard lace bra and panty sets, silk pyjamas, and robes. “It gets better with every collection," Rihanna tells Refinery29. "It will be a wild journey for our consumer." As for the items that make her feel her best, well, that depends on her mood. But if she’s feeling a bit more risqué, she feels super-comfortable wearing the T-shirt bralette. “It’s smooth and [makes] my boobs look perky.” According to Rihanna, that’s the thing about sexy. “It’s about you, it’s not about the product, ever. It’s about how you feel.”
Yes, Rihanna, but what happens if we aren’t feeling sexy? Can we fake it?, I ask her. She pauses before very sternly saying, “Fake? You cannot fake sexy.” She continues: “What you need to do is find it. If you’re not feeling sexy, there’s just a little rubble on top of it. You need to clear that shit out. Get to your sexy and own it. That shit is yours, regardless.”
