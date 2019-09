Slick Woods & Her Baby Bump Are Taking Over New York City

We knew when Slick Woods announced her pregnancy on Instagram, writing "just when I got tired of raising you n*ggas, God blessed me with my own," the rebellious model wasn't going to suddenly switch things up just because she was with child. And she's certainly not playing it safe when it comes to dressing her growing body. The 22-year-old is currently making New York Fashion Week her own personal runway — but what else would you expect from someone Rihanna counts as a muse?