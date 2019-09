Over 70 Curve Models Walked At New York Fashion Week

It still seems like diversity is constantly out of reach for certain designers. Last February, The Fashion Spot found plus-size models made just 27 appearances on eight runways during New York Fashion Week. The number wasn't as high as the previous season , which saw over 200 curve and plus-size models walk.While Torrid and Addition Elle, two plus-specific brands, skewed the September 2017 results , labels like Christian Siriano and Chromat led the charge when it came to body diversity and inclusivity. And this season, it's become even more evident that the brands that get it, get it.