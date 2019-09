After New York Fashion Week ended last September, it looked like the industry was finally beginning to show signs of changing for the better. In its annual diversity report, The Fashion Spot found the 94 shows from the spring/summer 2018 season to more representative across different races, sizes, ages, and genders than ever before. When the report was published, The Washington Post fashion critic Robin Givhan told the website the progress was “undeniable,” but she was more interested how the major design houses would proceed. So how did the fall 2018 runways stack up?