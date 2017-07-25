Plus-Size Brand Torrid Is Showing At New York Fashion Week — & It's About Time

Editor's note: Though Torrid is the first plus-size brand to show at the newly-named NYFW: The Shows, Cabiria showed as part of the Fashion Law Institute show four years ago when it was called Mercedes Benz Fashion Week, and Addition Elle showed in partnership with KIA Style306. The article below has been updated to reflect this information.
September is just around the corner and we all know that that means: New York Fashion Week is rapidly approaching. Although we can expect to see many of the usual labels and designers on the runway, there's an exciting change in this year's roster. Torrid will be the first plus-size label to show at NYFW: The Shows.
Torrid's runway show is scheduled for September 12 and models will showcase 40 looks from its spring 2018 collection. The retailer designs for sizes 10 to 30, and it's encouraging to see it's gained their rightful spot at Fashion Week. Another exciting aspect of Torrid's presence at is that its runway show will also serve as the semifinal round for the brand's third annual model search competition.
“We appreciate the [Torrid's] commitment to size inclusiveness and body-positive message and believe they are an excellent partner as we continue pushing the boundaries of the fashion industry,” Catherine Bennett, senior vice president and managing director of IMG Fashion, told WWD.
"As a brand that is committed to helping all customers find her personal style, we at Torrid feel it is important to showcase the diversity of plus offerings on the most influential stage in fashion,” said Kay Hong, CEO of Torrid. “Ultimately our objective is to show great fashion combined with body positivity and inclusivity.”
Last year, only 27 plus-sized models walked the runway, but with brands like Torrid showing alongside labels like Chromat and Christian Siriano (who both cast a variety of body types), there's hope that the fashion industry is slowly but surely placing a greater value on diversity and inclusivity.
