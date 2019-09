Chanel Will No Longer Use Exotic Skins & Fur

“The future of high-end products will come from the know-how of what our atelier is able to do,” Bruno Pavlovsky, president of Chanel fashion and president of Chanel SAS, said in an interview with WWD . Pavlovsky's list of exotic skins includes crocodile, lizard, snake and stingray. Sourcing skins that were on par with Chanel's quality and ethical standards became harder and harder, resulting in the decision to eliminate these materials altogether. “There is a problem of supply and that was not Chanel’s business anyway,” the exec explained. “We did it because it’s in the air, but it’s not an air people imposed to us. It’s a free choice.”