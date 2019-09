Why I Have A Difficult Relationship With Black History Month

This year, some London boroughs came under fire for their rebranding of Black History Month, which has been a staple in the UK for more than 30 years now. Wandsworth council was the latest to drop the "Black History" and replace it with "Diversity Month" and just like that, the well meaning purpose at the core of our annual celebration was shot dead. Better , the now ironically named private company behind Wandsworth's rebrand, believes we should celebrate Britain’s "many and varied experiences and cultures". While that’s an easy statement to agree with on the surface, it completely misses the point of there being a month dedicated to black history in the first place. Instead, marginalised communities are lumped together beneath the now meaningless "diversity" umbrella and our individual histories are diluted once again. One box ticked for a multitude of people when, in reality, it only further reinforces the sad and frustrating rhetoric that minorities still, at this stage in history, aren’t important.