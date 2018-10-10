Why I Have A Difficult Relationship With Black History Month

I feel bad about not feeling good about Black History Month, though. For years I’ve wondered why I’ve been so reluctant to revel in the glory of our rich, fascinating history in our allocated slot. A knot still forms in the pit of my stomach as I think back on those awkward moments at school when the teacher would reference black history in front of a predominantly white classroom. Their eyes would dart in my direction, lingering just long enough for me to feel the weight of expectation on my different coloured shoulders. Should I be grateful that I’ve been given this month to remember a huge part of British history that we share? Is it required that I, the only black girl, be the mouthpiece for it again this year? Am I allowed to resent the subconscious undercurrent that inadvertently suggests this month is the only time for the country to publicly celebrate blackness?